New, returning Councilmembers sworn in

The members of the Leitchfield City Council took their official Oath of Office on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

During a special called meeting on Tuesday, the new Leitchfield City Council was sworn in by City Attorney Kenneth Smart.

The new City Council, as decided by the November 2016 General Election, consists of Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Margie Decker, Rick Embry, Margaret Fey, Harold Miller, and Kelly Stevenson.

Cottrell, Decker, Fey, Miller, and Stevenson were all re-elected to serve another term on the City Council, and Embry, a former City Councilmember, replaces longtime City Councilmember Billy Dallas, following the November election.

Embry was the overall top vote-getter in the Leitchfield City Council race with 1,108 votes.

Incumbent City Councilmembers Miller (1,067), Fey (1,039), Cottrell (1,004), Stevenson (957), and Decker (940) were, in descending order, the second through sixth top vote-getters.

The City Councilmembers’ new two-year term begins in January of 2017. The next election for Leitchfield City Councilmembers will be held in 2018.

Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason concluded Tuesday’s special meeting by congratulating the new City Councilmembers on their election.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Pictured, standing, from left: Leitchfield City Councilmembers Rick Embry, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Harold Miller, Kelly Stevenson, Margaret Fey, and Margie Decker take the Oath of Office on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Leitchfield-City-Council-sworn-in.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Pictured, standing, from left: Leitchfield City Councilmembers Rick Embry, Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell, Harold Miller, Kelly Stevenson, Margaret Fey, and Margie Decker take the Oath of Office on Tuesday morning, Dec. 27.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.