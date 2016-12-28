Holiday Happening sees big turnout

The inaugural “Holiday Happening” for the special needs community brought a packed house to St. Joseph Parish Hall last Thursday evening, Dec. 22.

“It’s even bigger than we thought it was going to be, and that’s a good thing,” said Event Organizer Donna VanMeter.

VanMeter established the special needs prom three years ago and, along with Karen Taylor, has since worked to raise money to host additional social events for the local special needs community throughout the year.

VanMeter said that, in the second year of the special needs prom, enough funds were raised to host a fall festival, and, in 2016 (the third year of the prom), enough funds were raised to host both a luau and the Holiday Happening, in addition to the prom.

R & B Productions provided music, and Dorette Clemons served as the professional photographer for the Holiday Happening, both at no cost.

VanMeter said event organizers are looking to expand the Holiday Happening moving forward due to the high turnout at the inaugural event.

