Bluegrass Opry returns Jan. 21

The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry will ring in the new year with its first show of 2017 on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 6:00 p.m. at the Old Judicial Building (third floor) at 125 East White Oak St. in Leitchfield.

Admission to the show is free. Please use the rear entrance to the building and take the elevator to the top floor, and bring along a seat cushion for extra comfort.

Headlining the upcoming show is Becky and the Butler County Boys, a family bluegrass band from the Morgantown area. The group features Jarrod Jacobs on guitar and vocals, along with his wife Becky performing on the bass. In addition, the band includes their teenage sons, Aaron and Luke. Aaron plays the mandolin and shares in the vocals, while Luke performs on the fiddle and also sings harmony.

The group has been performing for over three years and has entertained audiences in Owensboro, Rosine, and the Rough River State Park Lodge, as well as the local Leitchfield show.

Hickory Grove, the host band for the Opry, will also be entertaining on this show, along with other bands to be announced in the near future.

The Grayson County Bluegrass Opry is very grateful to the many local area bluegrass music fans and bands for their continued support of the event.

Courtesy photo Becky and the Butler County Boys band, from left: Becky Jacobs, Luke Jacobs, Jarrod Jacobs, and Aaron Jacobs. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_thumbnail_Becky-the-Butler-County-Boys-72-1.jpg Courtesy photo Becky and the Butler County Boys band, from left: Becky Jacobs, Luke Jacobs, Jarrod Jacobs, and Aaron Jacobs.