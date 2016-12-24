LPD receives 2017 Highway Safety Grant

The Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) was recently awarded a more than $12,000 Highway Safety Grant to continue its measures to improve safety on Leitchfield’s roadways.

The $12,250 grant from the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety is broken down to provide $10,000 in funding for federal overtime for Leitchfield police officers, $1,250 for LPD personnel to take part in a highway safety seminar in May, and $1,000 for fuel reimbursement.

Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley said the grant went into effect on Thursday, Dec. 15 with the start of the LPD’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, which will run through Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

During Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, officers, working on federal overtime, will be extra vigilant in looking for DUIs, as well as seatbelt usage and other traffic violations, Riley said.

Other Highway Safety campaigns in which the LPD will participate in the coming year include Click It or Ticket and a second Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Riley said.

Additionally, the Kentucky Department of Highway Safety has asked participating law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for texting and distracted driving on the state’s roadways, according to Riley.

The LPD’s 2017 Highway Safety Grant runs through Sept. 31, 2017, and the LPD has already begun working to apply for the grant for 2018.

The LPD met all of its goals set for the 2016 Highway Safety program, which included seeing total seatbelt usage in the city for the year be 85 percent.

Riley said that, as long as the funding is available, the LPD looks to participate in the Highway Safety program “for years to come.”

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

