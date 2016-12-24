Police to begin carrying Narcan

Local police will soon begin carrying Narcan, a nasal spray that counteracts the effects of opioid overdoses.

Narcan is a fast-acting medication that officers will be able to use to not only assist someone who has overdosed on an opioid-based drug but also medicate officers exposed to such drugs, according to Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) Sergeant Brandon Cook.

Thanks to a partnership with Communicare and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC), officers with the LPD and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) received training earlier this month on the signs and symptoms of an overdose, how to administer Narcan, and what can and cannot happen if the medicine is used, Cook said.

The training, as well as a supply of Narcan—enough to provide each officer from the LPD and GCSO with two doses of the medicine—were given free of charge to the agencies thanks to a Harm Reduction Grant secured by Thad Storms, of Communicare in Elizabethtown.

Additionally, Storms informed the LPD that, should the agency’s supply of Narcan run out or expire, he will re-supply it, as well as ensure officers’ training is up-to-date, Cook said.

“We’re very fortunate,” he said.

The training, conducted by Storms, Dr. Angela Gibson, and Nancy Kipper, RN, typically costs around $3,500, and one 4-milligram dose of Narcan costs about $37.

Narcan counteracts the effects of overdoses on opioid-based drugs, which primarily include heroin, prescription drugs, and Fentanyl, according to Cook.

Cook said the medication is a temporary solution to ensure that an individual suffering from an opioid overdose or opioid exposure has sufficient time to be transported to the hospital for permanent treatment.

“This is something we all need because we’re going to more and more overdoses,” Cook said.

Narcan is supposed to take effect within eight to 14 minutes and works by blocking the body’s opioid receptors, according to Cook, who added that it is important for an individual administered the drug to be monitored and transported to the hospital quickly before his or her condition can regress.

According to Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley, if someone is administered Narcan who does not need it, the medicine will not harm them.

The LPD is currently in the process of drafting its policies and procedures concerning the use of Narcan, and, after they are established and approved, officers will officially begin carrying the medication, said LPD Sergeant Bryan Langdon.

Cook wished to thank TLRMC and Communicare for their assistance in securing the grant, training, and supply of Narcan.

“Without their help, we couldn’t have done it,” Riley said.

Nasal spray counteracts opioid overdoses

