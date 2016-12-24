Over 200 children were served a breakfast free of charge last weekend.

After raising more than $16,000 to buy presents for local children, Farmer’s Feed Mill opened the restaurant on Saturday, Dec. 17 to provide those children with a chance to eat breakfast with Santa Claus.

There was no charge for any child who came to see and eat breakfast with Santa, as it was part of the long running tradition of the restaurant.

Every year, the owners of Farmer’s Feed Mill and their employees open one Sunday a year to raise money to make Christmas a little merrier for the children of Grayson County.

The money made on the first Sunday in December is used to buy Christmas presents for children whose parents have a hard time buying the extras at Christmas.

Community members and customers of the restaurant show up for either breakfast or lunch on this special day to help support the event, and several employers use this special event as a day of celebration for their employees.

“All of the profits from the sales, plus all of the tips that are left for the servers are donated each year,” said owner Jill Blankenship. “We do not ask our staff to work, they just do it out of the goodness of their hearts. We had all but three of our employees show up to volunteer this year.”

Everyone from the cooks and dishwashers to the servers work without pay for the six hours the restaurant is open to help out these children.

Once the money is raised, the shopping and wrapping begins. The presents are typically passed out at the restaurant, but this year that part was moved to Cross Point Church because there were so many presents.

By 11 a.m., the gifts were handed out and Santa packed his sleigh to head back to the North Pole to prepare for Christmas Eve.

By Theresa Armstrong

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

