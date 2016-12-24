Clarkson Police spread holiday cheer

The Clarkson Police Department held its second annual “HoHo with the PoPo” event, taking gifts to needy children and families in the Clarkson community, this past Monday, Dec. 19.

Clarkson Police Officer Rick Clemons said the idea for the event arose around the time he and Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith came to Clarkson.

Clemons said he and Meredith have always been supportive of Shop with a Cop, but when they began working in Clarkson and becoming more involved with the community and elementary school, they saw a lot of people in need who did not apply for Shop with a Cop.

So the Clarkson Police Department began holding their own local fundraisers to raise money for the benefit of those families in need, and the HoHo with the PoPo was founded, according to Clemons.

“We’ve raised a few thousand dollars and made it go a long, long way for people,” said Clemons, adding that several hundred dollars were donated to the Clarkson Police Department specifically for this purpose.

The second annual HoHo with the PoPo event was held Monday, and the Clarkson Police Department, with Santa Claus and an elf in tow, visited several Clarkson residences to give children in need clothes, shoes, and toys.

Clemons said there were many happy, smiling faces Monday night, especially during the moments when the children saw Santa step out of the police car with their gifts.

The benefits of HoHo with the PoPo are not confined to a single night, however.

Clemons said that, with the money the Clarkson Police Department raised, officers were also able to purchase a car for a mother of three in need of a vehicle, as well as a new tire for someone else whose vehicle needed one.

“It’s not about us,” Clemons said. “It’s about trying to give back to the community.”

The Clarkson Police Department’s goal is to continue HoHo with the PoPo on an annual basis moving forward.

“We’re blessed to be able to do it,” said Clemons.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

