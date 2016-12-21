Outgoing City Councilmember honored

A 12-year member of the Leitchfield City Council, William “Billy” Dallas, attended his final City Council meeting Monday night, Dec. 20.

As he thanked his colleagues in city government for their partnership and assistance over the past 12 years, Dallas also presented them with two challenges: Get the City Council’s meetings to be aired on Channel 2, and motivate people to work.

“We are going to be hurting in the next two or three years, if we can’t get people to work,” Dallas said. “We have progress going now, and I’d hate to see it stalled.”

Dallas said he recognizes this will be “a huge task,” but the City Council will have to be the motivator.

Leitchfield/Grayson County Industrial Development Corporation Executive Director Dudley Cooper agreed with Dallas.

Cooper said programs, such as those at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, are being developed to help the county become more workforce ready, but they are not coming quickly enough.

About 300 trained and drug-free people could get career jobs right away, Cooper said.

“You’ve got to work. You’ve got to have an ethic to work,” said Dallas. “That’s something we’re lacking in this community.”

Dallas said of his colleagues that, though they did not always agree, he has no greater respect for anyone else, and that he will miss serving on the City Council from both the points of confrontation and progress.

“I love all of you,” Dallas said.

City Councilmember Kelly Stevenson, who has served alongside Dallas throughout nearly his entire tenure on the council, said Dallas’s experience and wealth of knowledge will be missed.

Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason followed up Dallas’s discussion with the presentation of a commemorative watch in honor of Dallas’s service on the City Council.

Dallas lost re-election in the November General Election and will be replaced in January by the race’s top vote-getter, Rick Embry.

Embry, who also attended Monday night’s meeting, said he looks forward to coming down to City Hall two Mondays a month and working with the City of Leitchfield.

In other business:

*Stevenson reminded that the Leitchfield smoking ordinance, which prohibits smoking inside public places, goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

Thomason said reminders were included on bills that were mailed out on Monday.

*Jeff Carter, of Taylor, Polson & Company, presented the City of Leitchfield’s 2015-2016 audit report.

Carter said there was a clean, unmodified opinion on the city’s financial statements, and no internal control or compliance issues were found.

*Stevenson said that, in response to the continuing issue of semi tractor-trailers’ making wrong turns at the intersection of Salt River Road and William Thomason Byway and going into residents’ yards, the state will install more signage to better direct truck drivers.

*Leitchfield Public Works Director Sheila Puckett said the EPA and KDEP are requesting permission to do surface water and soil sampling in the drainage ditch on the residential side of Floyd Street in relation to the ongoing investigation into Campbell-Hausfeld.

The City Council approved the request.

Dallas sets challenges for city

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

