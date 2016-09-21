Car explodes at Embry’s Furniture

A car exploded in the Embry’s Furniture parking lot in Leitchfield on Wednesday morning, Sept. 21.

At around 10:33 a.m. on Wednesday, the Leitchfield Fire Department (LFD) and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) responded to the fire at Embry’s Furniture, located at 704 North Main St. in Leitchfield.

When Leitchfield firefighters arrived on the scene, they discovered a 2015 Dodge Charger fully engulfed in flames.

LFD personnel extinguished the blaze within minutes, but, officials said, the Dodge was likely totaled as a result of the fire.

The owner of the Dodge, who requested to remain anonymous, said he had been inside Embry’s Furniture to look for a place to rent when he heard a car horn go off.

Then, someone else entered Embry’s Furniture and said smoke was emanating from a car.

The owner of the Dodge said he went outside to open the door of his car to see where the smoke was coming from, and when he did so, the car burst into flames.

The Dodge had been parked in the middle of the Embry’s Furniture parking lot, away from the building because all of the parking spots beside the building were taken when the owner of the car arrived at the business, GCSO Sergeant Bryan Hammons said on the scene.

No injuries or damages to the surrounding area were reported.

The Dodge was towed from the scene by Stevenson’s Wrecker Service, and the LFD cleared the scene at around 11 a.m.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A Leitchfield firefighter works to extinguish a Dodge Charger on fire beside Embry’s Furniture. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Car-Fire-at-Embry-s.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A Leitchfield firefighter works to extinguish a Dodge Charger on fire beside Embry’s Furniture.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.