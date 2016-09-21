High School Road renamed in McGhee’s honor

In recognition of Elmer “E.E.” McGhee’s almost six decades with the Grayson County school system, the Grayson County Fiscal Court, on Friday, Sept. 16, renamed High School Road “Elmer ‘E.E.’ McGhee Boulevard.”

McGhee, also known as “Mr. Spirit,” has been involved with Grayson County Schools in one capacity or another for nearly 56 years.

“He’s been an asset,” said Grayson County Judge Executive Gary Logsdon during the Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Friday.

Two signs reading “Elmer ‘E.E.’ McGhee Blvd.” will be placed on High School Road, located in Leitchfield, in recognition of McGhee, according to Logsdon.

Of the recognition, McGhee said, “This is probably one of the biggest honors that I’ve ever had…I thank the Lord every day that I’ve been blessed so bountifully.”

McGhee also offered some words of wisdom to those in attendance at Friday’s Fiscal Court meeting.

“Love what you’re doing,” McGhee said. “Life is not like a re-run of a movie. You only get one trip.”

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_McGhee-Blvd.jpg

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.