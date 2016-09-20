KSP Post 4 welcomes new Post Commander

On Sept. 1, Captain Matthew Johnson was assigned as Post Commander of Kentucky State Police Post 4, Elizabethtown.

Johnson is a graduate of KSP Cadet Class 78, having more than 15 years of experience as a Trooper with KSP.

Johnson previously served at Post 4 as a Trooper and Detective before being promoted in 2010 to Sergeant serving Post 4.

In 2012, he was promoted to Lieutenant and transferred to the Legislative Security Branch and Facilities Security Branch as their Commander.

In 2013, he was transferred to the Legal Services Branch as the Commander where he promoted to the rank of Captain.

Johnson is a graduate of Saint Xavier High School Class of 1997 in Louisville, attained his Bachelor’s Degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 2001, and earned his Juris Doctorate from the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law in 2011.

He was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps, having served two tours of duty in Iraq between 2003 and 2005.

Captain Johnson lives in Hardin County with his wife of 12 years, Shauna Johnson, and their three daughters.