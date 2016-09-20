Red Cross Home Fire Campaign coming in October

The American Red Cross Home Fire Campaign is partnering with several area fire departments throughout South Central Kentucky during Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 9-15, 2016.

They will be installing and replacing smoke alarms, replacing batteries in smoke alarms as needed and helping families to develop a fire safety plan.

This program is offered at no charge to the residents.

Seven times a day someone in this country dies in a fire. The Red Cross Home Fire Campaign aims to reduce deaths and injuries from home fires by as much as 25 percent over the next few years.

The Red Cross and thousands of campaign partners have helped save numerous lives and installed more than a quarter of a million smoke alarms in homes all across the country since the campaign launched in October of 2014.

Joining the Red Cross in South Central Kentucky in October will be:

Hardinsburg Fire Department in Breckinridge County

Harned Fire Department in Breckinridge County

Irvington Fire Department in Breckinridge County

McDaniels Fire and Rescue in Breckinridge County

Caneyville Fire Department in Grayson County

Clarkson Fire and Rescue in Grayson County

East Grayson County Fire Department in Grayson County

Leitchfield Fire Department in Grayson County

Wax Fire and Rescue in Grayson County

Central Hardin Fire Department in Hardin County

Sonora Fire and Rescue in Hardin County

Radcliff Fire Department in Hardin County

Munfordville Fire Department in Hart County

Buffalo Fire and Rescue in LaRue County

Russellville City Fire Department in Logan County

Franklin Simpson Fire Rescue in Simpson County

Richardsville Fire Department in Warren County

“Installing smoke alarms cuts the risk of someone dying from a home fire in half,” said Jennifer Capps, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky. “Through the Home Fire Campaign, we have already had three lives saved in South Central Kentucky.

If you live in one of the partner fire districts for this October’s event and would like a team to test, replace and/or install smoke alarms in your home, please call Sandra Bousum at 270-352-2452 or email her at sandra.bousum@redcross.org with your name, phone number and complete address. A Red Cross volunteer will then be in contact with you in October to schedule your install.

People can visit redcross.org/homefires to find out more about how to protect themselves and their loved homes from fire. They can become a Red Cross volunteer by contacting the South Central Kentucky Chapter at 270-781-7377.They can also help by donating to Red Cross Disaster Relief by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations to Disaster Relief will be used to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. The American Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 other disasters every year and most of these are home fires.