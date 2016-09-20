Weekend parkway crashes injure three

Three people were injured in crashes on the Western Kentucky Parkway this past weekend.

First, a military truck overturned on the Western Kentucky Parkway, sending two people to the hospital with injuries, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16.

At approximately 3:12 p.m. on Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) responded to the 118 mile marker of the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway (the parkway).

Leading up to the crash, a 1980 military truck, driven by Gregory Calvert, 37, of Georgetown, KY, was travelling eastbound on the parkway when its driver’s side front tire blew out, causing it to cross the median and westbound lanes before striking a rock wall and overturning onto its passenger side on the westbound side of the parkway, according to an accident report filed by GCSO Deputy Taylor Logsdon.

Calvert and his passenger inside the military truck at the time of the crash, Christian Faith, 21, of Louisville, KY, were both reported injured and transported from the scene by GCEMS to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown to receive medical treatment, according to the report.

The Kentucky State Police also responded to the crash.

The military truck was removed from the scene by the Kentucky National Guard.

Then, on Saturday morning, Sept. 17, at approximately 10:50 a.m., the GCSO, Clarkson Volunteer Fire Department, and GCEMS were called to an injury crash near the 119 mile marker of the westbound side of the parkway.

Leading up to the crash, a blue 1992 Chevrolet Lumina, driven by Jennifer Ritter, 44, of Leitchfield, was travelling west on the parkway when it began to hydroplane, according to an accident report from investigating GCSO Sergeant Bryan Hammons.

The Chevrolet then went off the right side of the roadway, struck a rock wall, and overturned, the report states.

Ritter was transported from the scene by GCEMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for multiple injuries sustained in the crash.

The Chevrolet was disabled as a result of the crash and removed from the scene by Galloway’s Towing Service.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigates an injury crash involving a military truck on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-1-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office investigates an injury crash involving a military truck on the Western Kentucky Parkway on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A military vehicle was severely damaged in a crash on Friday. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-2-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette A military vehicle was severely damaged in a crash on Friday. Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The front driver’s side tire of a military truck blew out on the Western Kentucky Parkway, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to strick a rock wall and overturn. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-3-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette The front driver’s side tire of a military truck blew out on the Western Kentucky Parkway, causing the driver to lose control and the vehicle to strick a rock wall and overturn.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

