Fulkerson to celebrate 20 years of practice

On Tuesday, September 27, Dr. Gay Fulkerson will be celebrating her 20th year in practice in her offices on South Main St., in Leitchfield.

Fulkerson is a 1983 graduate of Grayson County High School, who went on to do her undergraduate work at the University of Louisville, then attended the U of L Medical School. As a student, she did rotations here in Grayson County with both Dr. Cave and Dr. Petrocelli, and the original plan was that following her residency, she would join Dr. Cave in his practice.

But as she was beginning her second year of residency in Madisonville, Dr. Cave passed away. She said she interviewed for a couple of jobs elsewhere before she, “…asked the Lord where I was supposed to go.”

The answer was to come back home and take over Dr. Cave’s practice. She bought the building and grounds from his family and began her practice in October of 1996.

Since that time, Fulkerson has done a couple of renovations on the building, the first just being some minor changes and some painting. But in 2004, she had major renovations done, expanding the interior and adding a basement.

On the first day of her new practice, 30 patients showed up and nearly all of them told Fulkerson that Dr. Cave had specifically asked them to make an appearance. That was a big head start for her and she feels grateful to him for that support.

“A lot of people don’t get that when starting a new practice,” she said.

Fulkerson said the practice has evolved over the years, taking into account the needs of the community. When an urgent care facility on Commerce Drive left town, many of the surrounding factories were left without someone to provide physicals, drug screening and workman’s comp claims, and Fulkerson stepped in to provide those services.

When Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center was short-handed in their wound-care program, Dr. Petrocelli asked if she would train for that. She now works in that capacity three half-days during the week. She also began a diabetes class which meets twice a year for innovative care for those suffering from that disease.

The theme of the anniversary celebration will be “Making Healthy Fun.” The actual anniversary date is October 1, but because of scheduling difficulties, will celebrate on the 27th of September. A number of businesses will have representatives on hand, including Snap Fitness, Intrepid Home Health and Lemongrass Spa, and door prizes will be awarded.

There will also be free health screenings, including, height, weight, blood pressure, body fat and blood glucose. In addition, there will be a video presentation of Leitchfield First Baptist’s mission trip to Nicaragua in which Dr. Fulkerson participated.

Dr. Fulkerson encourages everyone to visit on her anniversary day.

“Come and bring a friend,” she said. “It should be a good time.”

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

