Willen sworn in to Clarkson PD

24-year law enforcement veteran and current Grayson County Emergency Management Director Tony Willen was sworn in as Clarkson’s newest police officer this week.

Willen was sworn in to the Clarkson Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 14 by Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson.

He will serve on the Clarkson Police Department as a part-time officer, and, in doing so, he will be able to continue to maintain his law enforcement certification while still operating as Emergency Management Director, Willen said.

“I’m just excited to stay in law enforcement,” said Willen.

Willen has previously served as Chief Deputy of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as spent nine years on the Owensboro Police Department.

The addition of Willen now brings the Clarkson Police Department to three officers, including Police Chief Buck Meredith and Officer Rick Clemons.

“I look forward working with Buck and Rick,” said Willen, adding that he is also excited to serve the City of Clarkson in his new position.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Willen-Sworn-In.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Willen-Sworn-In-3.jpg

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.