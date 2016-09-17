Caneyville offers free smoke detectors

The Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department is partnering with the American Red Cross to ensure that all citizens in its service area have smoke detectors in their homes.

Caneyville City Clerk Connie Gootee made the announcement during the Monday, Sept. 12 Caneyville City Commission meeting.

As part of Fire Prevention Month, throughout the month of October the Caneyville Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) will provide and install free smoke detectors to anyone in its fire district in need of one, Gootee said.

Firefighters will also ensure the smoke detectors function properly.

Gootee said the city and Red Cross are hoping for a “large saturation” of homes with working smoke detectors to improve Caneyville’s fire safety.

To request a smoke detector, citizens are asked to call Caneyville City Hall at 270-879-9701 to be placed on the list.

In other business:

*The City Commission approved the first reading of its 2016 Property Tax Ordinance.

The city opted to take the Compensating Tax rates which will be 24.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on both real estate and tangible personal property, inventory, and non-commercial aircraft and watercraft.

Gootee said both of these rates will be a reduction from last year’s Property Tax rates.

Additionally, there will be a tax of 30 cents levied per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.

The second and final reading of the Caneyville Property Tax Ordinance will be held on Monday, Oct. 3.

*The City Commission approved the less than $400 cost to seal and stripe the basketball court outside of the Caneyville Purple Flash Community Center.

*Gootee reported that she has completed her certification to become a fully licensed City Clerk.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

