Military truck overturns on parkway

A military truck overturned on the Western Kentucky Parkway, sending two people to the hospital with injuries, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 16.

At around 3:13 p.m. on Friday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Leitchfield and Clarkson Fire Departments, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) responded to the 118 mile marker of the westbound side of the Western Kentucky Parkway (the parkway).

According to responding GCSO Deputy Joey Beasley, leading up to the crash, the military truck was travelling eastbound on the parkway when its driver’s side front tire blew, causing it to cross the median and overturn on its passenger side on the westbound side of the parkway.

Two individuals inside the military truck at the time of the crash were reported injured and transported from the scene by GCEMS to Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown to receive medical treatment.

The Kentucky State Police also responded to the crash.

No other details were available on the scene. The Grayson County News-Gazette will follow this story as it develops. For updates, visit www.gcnewsgazette.com.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-2.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Military-Crash-3.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

