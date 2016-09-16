Rough River announces winter drawdown

With Labor Day over and October quickly approaching, the question “when will the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers start drawdown for winter pool (470 ft.)” is on everyone’s mind.

The target will be to stay close to the summer pool (495 ft.) until Monday, Sept. 19.

From Sept. 19 to Oct. 17, the Corps of Engineers will allow the pool to slowly fall targeting a fall of 0.5 ft.

Beginning Oct. 18, they will begin the winter pool drawdown with a goal of being at winter pool by Dec. 1 (if everything is perfect that would mean the lake would fall a little over 0.5 ft. per day).

Winter Pool (470 ft.) will be the target pool level until March 15, 2017 time period when they start holding again for summer pool.

For lake information and to keep up with what is happening at Rough River Lake, please visit the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rough River Lake on facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RoughRiverLakeUSArmyCorpsofEngineers.

For questions, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rough River Lake Project Office at 270-257-2061.