Walk4Water raises over $10,000

On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Clinton Street Church of Christ and Healing Hands International co-hosted their fifth annual Walk4Water event at the James D. Beville Park.

30 people, of all ages, joined together in a walk of solidarity for the world’s poor who suffer and die from the effects of contaminated water.

In addition to the walk, donations were made by local businesses, churches and people from Leitchfield and beyond, totaling $10,190 to fund a clean water well for a third world community.

In the four years prior to this year’s Walk4Water, 10 water wells have been provided in the countries of India, Ethiopia, Ghana and Haiti.

Since its inception in 1991, the Christian service organization of Healing Hands International has not only drilled water wells worldwide, but has delivered more than $100 million in aid to more than 75 countries around the world.

If you would still like to make a donation to this year’s walk, go to walk4water.org and scroll down to Leitchfield, KY.

Courtesy photo Participants in the 2016 Walk4Water gather for a group photo. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Walk-4-Water-1.jpg Courtesy photo Participants in the 2016 Walk4Water gather for a group photo.