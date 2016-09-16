Big Clifty woman arrested after crash

A Big Clifty woman was arrested on multiple charges following a three-vehicle injury crash in Elizabethtown on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) investigated the crash, which occurred on East Dixie Highway inside Elizabethtown on Wednesday at 11:29 a.m. (CST).

Preliminary investigations indicated that 42 year-old Ricky Allen, of Elizabethtown, was operating a 1996 Honda and travelling north on East Dixie Highway, according to a KSP news release.

Allen was stopped in the turning lane on East Dixie Highway and attempting to turn into Five Star Food Mart.

At the same time, 28 year-old Regina Salter, of Big Clifty, was operating a 2007 Kia and failed to see Allen stopped in the turn lane before striking the rear of Allen’s vehicle and then crossing into oncoming traffic, the release states.

47 year-old Retina Simmons, of Sonora, was driving a 2005 Mazda south on East Dixie Highway when Salter crossed the center line and struck her head on, according to the release.

A passenger in the Kia, 35 year-old Richard Ramsey, of Radcliff, as well as Salter and Simmons were all transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries by Hardin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Salter, Allen, and Simmons were wearing their seat belts.

Salter was arrested and charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug/Alcohol Aggravating Circumstances, 1st Offense; No Registration Plates; and Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, 1st Offense.

She was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Officer James Snyder is investigating and was assisted by Officer Mike Moritz and Officer Joe Overton with the KSP, the Elizabethtown Police Department, and Hardin County EMS.

