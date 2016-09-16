Kirk named Telecommunicator of the Year

Veteran Grayson County Dispatcher Don Kirk was recently named Telecommunicator of the Year by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO).

A dispatcher of nearly 30 years, Kirk has served Grayson County and its first responders since 1987 and received the award during a Kentucky Emergency Services Conference banquet held in Louisville on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Law enforcement agencies throughout Kentucky are given the opportunity each year to nominate a dispatcher who fits the award criteria.

Kirk received the award ahead of hundreds of other dispatchers throughout the state of Kentucky, according to a news release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirk was nominated for the award by Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins, whom composed a letter detailing his first meeting with Kirk as a young Kentucky State Trooper.

In the nomination letter, Chaffins writes of Kirk, “Don has a great attitude toward the units he serves. He always goes above and beyond in seeing that his officers and first responders have the information they need and are kept safe.”

“Don Kirk epitomizes the phrase ‘adapt and overcome,’” Chaffins said in the release. “He never let being blind hinder his ability to keep his first responders safe and community informed.”

In the nomination letter, Chaffins goes on to write of Kirk that, “He is living proof that with the right attitude and willingness to work hard, anyone with a different ability can overcome obstacles and be successful in life. Don is a great asset, not just to the agency he serves, but to the units he takes care of and the people in his community.”

Courtesy photo Grayson County Dispatcher Don Kirk, left, was named Telecommunicator of the Year. He is pictured alongside Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins who nominated him for the award. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Don-Kirk-and-Chaffins-1.jpg Courtesy photo Grayson County Dispatcher Don Kirk, left, was named Telecommunicator of the Year. He is pictured alongside Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins who nominated him for the award.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.