Manufacturing Week proclaimed at luncheon

For the fourth year in a row, Mid-Park Inc. and Grayson County Schools are partnering for Manufacturing Week, which will serve to educate youth on manufacturing career options available to them.

Deputy Grayson County Judge Executive Tom Goff, Leitchfield Mayor William Thomason, Clarkson Mayor Bonnie Henderson, and Caneyville Mayor James Embry signed a proclamation declaring Manufacturing Week during the September Grayson County Chamber of Commerce membership luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Mid-Park President Greg Bernard said during the luncheon that Manufacturing Week serves as an opportunity to address common misperceptions about manufacturing by giving local manufacturers the opportunity to open their doors to the community and its youth.

Bernard said that at some point, vocational studies became “stigmatized,” but it is important to expose young people to different careers and opportunities that can be just as fruitful as those attained by attending college.

This stigma has proven a difficult challenge for manufacturers to overcome as 84 percent of executives surveyed agree there is a talent shortage in United States manufacturing, according to Bernard.

Grayson County Manufacturing Week activities will include setting up a manufacturing display at Grayson County Middle School (GCMS) during the week of Sept. 19; speakers discussing careers in manufacturing at GCMS on Sept. 26 and 27; and manufacturing facility tours for middle schoolers and vocational students on Sept. 28.

Mid-Park has made itself a goal of promoting vocational studies in Grayson County, first in 2013 with a pledge of $25,000 to Grayson County Schools to establish a machining program and now in 2016 with another $25,000 pledge to Elizabethtown Community and Technical College for its expansion, Bernard said.

Also during the luncheon:

*It was announced that John Bouvier, of BeeHive Homes of Leitchfield, Trevor Ray, of Midway Pharmacy, and Misty Thomas, of Dan Powers GM Center, have joined the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

