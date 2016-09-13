200 chickens killed in fire

200 chickens were killed in a structure fire on Anneta Road on Sunday, Sept. 11.

At 1:29 a.m. on Sunday, the Leitchfield Fire Department (LFD) was called to 2552 Anneta Rd. in response to a reported structure fire at a Davis residence.

According to Leitchfield Fire Chief Tim Duvall, a passerby had called the property owners to inform them that a metal shed on their property was on fire.

Upon arrival on the scene, Leitchfield firefighters discovered a metal shed housing 200 chickens engulfed in flames and caving in on itself, according to Duvall.

LFD personnel cooled the structure off and rescued about 30 chickens housed in pens next to the shed, but the 200 chickens inside the shed perished, Duvall said.

LFD personnel knocked the fire down in about 10 to 15 minutes. No people were injured as a result of the fire.

Duvall said the blaze was likely electrical in nature. It had been a cool evening, and heaters had been placed inside the shed to keep the chickens warm.

The LFD cleared the scene at 2:18 a.m.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

