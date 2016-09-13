City, Industrial Development partner with Bel

Bel Brands USA, the City of Leitchfield, and Leitchfield/Grayson County Industrial Development have partnered to improve the safety of the Highway 54 crosswalk in Leitchfield.

Used by Bel employees, the Highway 54 crosswalk has been the subject of much discussion regarding its safety since the release of video footage depicting a Bel employee’s nearly being struck by a vehicle while crossing it.

Bel Brands USA Safety Supervisor Daphne Mattingly addressed the City Council last month to request financial assistance with installing new safety precautions at the crosswalk, and, last week, it was granted.

During the City Council’s Tuesday, Sept. 6 meeting, it was decided that the City of Leitchfield will pay one-fourth of the $15,000 cost of the Highway 54 crosswalk safety precautions.

Additionally, Leitchfield/Grayson County Industrial Development Executive Director Dudley Cooper announced that Industrial Development had also committed to pay one-fourth of the cost of the new traffic precautions.

Mattingly said Bel will pay the remaining 50 percent of the $15,000 traffic precautions.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

