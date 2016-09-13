Crash on bypass injures two

A two-car collision in Leitchfield sent two people to the hospital with injuries on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9.

At around 3:19 p.m. on Friday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of William Thomason Byway (the bypass) and Grayson Springs Road.

Prior to the crash, a gold 2009 Toyota Corolla, driven by Kathy Duggins, 46, of Falls of Rough, was travelling northbound on the bypass when it collided with a black 2012 Buick Verano, driven by Clifford Hazelwood, 46, of Leitchfield, according to an accident report by Leitchfield Police Officer Brandon Rafferty.

Hazelwood told police that he had been driving east on Grayson Springs Road when, as he approached the intersection with the bypass, he reached to his right to move a soda can from the cup holder, the report states.

When he moved the soda can, he looked back up at the road and was going through the intersection and did not stop at the stop sign, according to the report.

Duggins and her passenger, Penney Schmitzerle, 51, of Leitchfield, told police that as they approached the intersection of the bypass and Grayson Springs Road, they noticed the Buick sitting still at the stop sign on the left side of the intersection facing eastbound before starting to drive through the intersection as they approached it, the report reads.

Duggins told police she attempted to hit her brakes several times but was unable to stop before her vehicle collided with the Buick, the report states.

A witness also stated that the Buick did not stop at the stop sign on Grayson Springs Road before crossing the bypass, according to the report.

Both Duggins and Schmitzerle were transported by GCEMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for accident-related injuries.

Hazelwood and his passenger, Matthew Goben, 18, of Leitchfield, were uninjured.

The Toyota was disabled as a result of the crash and removed from the scene by Stevenson’s Wrecker Service.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

