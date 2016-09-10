GC Schools’ website receives national recognition

The Grayson County School’s website is one of three school districts nationwide to receive recognition for its excellence it was announced at the September meeting of the Grayson County School Board on Thursday.

The National School Public Relations Association’s (NSPRA) Publications and Electronic Media Awards recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials (print and electronic), video/TV/radio programs, social media and websites.

This year, the NSPRA singled out a pair of Ohio schools along with Grayson County for recognition for their outstanding websites.

The September board meeting was held at the old Caneyville School, and before getting down to work on the agenda, board president Carolyn Thomasson praised the work of those involved with the restoration of the old building.

At the start of the meeting, the board gave its approval to the working budget for the current school year.

Every four years, the state requires school districts to appoint a Local Planning Committee to oversee any future facilities projects. Three members of the community are selected to be on the committee along with one school board member. Dr. Brett Abney will be the board’s selection to sit on the panel, along with Anthony Elmore, Lee Bratcher, and Bethany Kannapel.

In other business, the board gave its approval for the maintenance department to purchase a Silverado 2500 Crew Cab from Bob Hook Chevrolet, in Louisville, to replace a truck that has been in service for 16 years.

The board also approved a number of trips for different school clubs and organizations: GCMS instructors Teresa Blain and Stacy Pierce will take a group of students to the Kentucky Youth Assembly in Louisville in December; the GCHS DECA Club will travel to Frankfort later this month to participate in a Leadership Workshop; the GCHS Academic Team will travel to Tennessee for a competition; the FFA Club will travel to Indianapolis in October for the National FFA Convention; the GCHS band will travel to Floyds Knobs, in Indiana for a competition.

The board also authorized Caneyville, Clarkson, Lawler and Wilkey Elementary Schools to apply for Math Achievement Fund grants in the amount of $50,000 per school. Substantial funds above the grant award are required from each school for partial teacher salaries, fringes, professional development, travel expenses and substitute teachers.

By Don Brown

Reach Don Brown at 259-9622, ext. 2016.

