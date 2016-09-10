Hospital District sets tax rates

The Grayson County Hospital District, on Thursday, Sept. 8, set its tax rates for 2016.

The Grayson County Hospital District Board of Trustees met at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC) on Thursday morning to discuss the tax rates.

“As in the past, we’re recommending the Compensating Rate,” said TLRMC Chief Executive Officer Wayne Meriwether.

Additionally, Hospital District Board Member Steve Meredith said that while the Grayson County Hospital District could tax the categories of “inventory” and “tangible” property, it has chosen not to do so.

After a short discussion, the Hospital District Board of Trustees voted to approve the Compensating Tax Rates with the exclusion of inventory and tangible property.

Therefore, the Grayson County Hospital District’s tax rates for 2016 will be as follows:

Real Estate: $.045 per $100 of assessed value, which will generate an estimated $478,913.00 in revenue.

Motor Vehicles: $.050 per $100 of assessed value, which will generate an estimated $74,632.00 in revenue.

Watercraft: $.050 per $100 of assessed value, which will generate an estimated $8,244.00 in revenue.

The total revenue generated from 2016 Grayson County Hospital District taxation is projected to be $561,789.00.

In other business:

*The Hospital District approved its audit for the previous fiscal year, which ended on June 30, 2016.

By Matt Lasley

