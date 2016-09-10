Leitchfield sets 2016 property tax rates

The Leitchfield City Council, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, heard and approved the first reading of the 2016 City of Leitchfield Property Tax Ordinance.

According to Leitchfield City Clerk/Treasurer Kim Sowders, who read the ordinance during the City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, the 2016 Property Tax Ordinance includes a 4 percent increase in revenue, which was budgeted and has not been done since 2013.

Per the ordinance, there would be levied an ad valorem tax for 2016 of 12 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles; 21.316 cents per $100 of other personal property; and 12.225 cents per $100 worth of property on all lands, improvements, held or owned by any person, firm, company, corporation, or association in his, hers, their, or its name, or a fiduciary or agent and subject to taxation under the laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky located in the City of Leitchfield.

The ordinance states that taxes will be due and payable 30 days after the tax bill has been mailed. Any tax bill not paid 30 days thereafter will be declared delinquent and subject to a 6 percent penalty with interest at the rate of 6 percent per annum until paid.

Taxes paid prior to 30 days from the date tax bills are mailed will be allowed a 2 percent discount.

Taxes may be paid at Leitchfield City Hall, located at 314 West White Oak St., during regular business hours.

Taxes received will be deposited into the City of Leitchfield’s general fund to be utilized for general municipal purposes as determined by the City Council, according to the ordinance.

The second and final reading of the 2016 Property Tax Ordinance will be held during a special call City Council meeting on Monday, Sept. 26.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.