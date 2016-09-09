Crash on bypass injures two

A two-car collision in Leitchfield sent two people to the hospital with injuries on Friday afternoon, Sept. 9.

At around 3:19 p.m. on Friday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Grayson Springs Road (Highway 1214).

Leitchfield Police Officer Chase Melton said on the scene that two individuals from a gold Toyota Corolla were transported by GCEMS to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for injuries after the Toyota collided with a black Buick Verano.

Two people were in the Buick at the time of the crash, but they were uninjured, Melton said.

Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash and removed from the scene by towing services.

No other details, including the names of the individuals involved in the crash, were available at the scene.

The Grayson County News-Gazette will follow this story as it develops. For updates as they become available, visit www.gcnewsgazette.com.

Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bypass-Grayson-Springs-Road-Wreck-1.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Bypass-Grayson-Springs-Road-Wreck-2.jpg Matt Lasley | GC News-Gazette

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

