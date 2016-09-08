Two injured in Duff Road shooting

A domestic dispute resulted in two people injured by gunfire at a Duff Road residence on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The investigating Kentucky State Police (KSP) were called to the scene of the shooting, 6602 Duff Rd. in Leitchfield, at 11:49 a.m. central time.

According to KSP Post 4 Trooper Jeff Gregory, leading up to the incident, the couple residing at 6602 Duff Rd., 33-year-old Joey Allen and 39-year-old Sarah Coons, had gotten into a domestic argument.

Allen then allegedly fired a gunshot, which struck Coons, his girlfriend, in the hand, Gregory said.

KSP believe the shot then ricocheted and struck Allen in the stomach, resulting in a flesh wound, according to Gregory.

Coons, the victim of the shooting, was transported from the residence to Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center to receive treatment for her hand injury, Gregory said.

Allen was airlifted from the residence to University of Louisville Hospital to receive treatment for a non-life-threatening injury, said Gregory.

Both Coons’ and Allen’s drivers licenses stated that they were from outside of Grayson County, but the KSP’s investigation revealed that the couple share the Duff Road residence, according to Gregory.

As of Thursday, Sept. 8, no charges had been filed in the shooting, but the case will soon be presented to the Grand Jury.

Courtesy photo An emergency helicopter lands at a Duff Road residence on Saturday, Sept. 3 to airlift a man injured in a shooting to University of Louisville Hospital. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Duff-Road-Shooting-1.jpg Courtesy photo An emergency helicopter lands at a Duff Road residence on Saturday, Sept. 3 to airlift a man injured in a shooting to University of Louisville Hospital.

