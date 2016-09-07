Missing teen found in Grayson County

A 17-year-old female who was reported missing in July was located safely by a Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The female, whose name has not been released by authorities because of her age, was reported missing on July 22, 2016 by the Louisville Metro Police Department and, as a result, a nationwide Amber Alert was issued, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

“This female linked up with an 18-year-old male who had family friends who owned property in the Broad Ford area of Grayson County,” Chaffins said in a news release.

Through investigation, it was discovered that the female was staying at a residence on Nolin Park Road in the Broad Ford community, according to Chaffins.

Just before midnight on Sunday, Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Bohn located the missing juvenile whom was staying at the Nolin Park Road lake house of a friend of her male companion, the release states.

“It was discovered that the female juvenile had ran away and linked up with the 18-year-old boy a little less than two months ago,” Chaffins said. “She was placed back into the custody of her mother later that night.”

Although the case is still under investigation, no charges have been filed against the 18-year-old companion, according to Chaffins.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.