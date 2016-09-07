And they’re off

Over 1,400 little, yellow, rubber ducks were released into the lazy river of Leitchfield Aquatic Center early Saturday morning, Sept 3.

The first Ducking Hunger Regatta duck race was one of the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry’s fundraisers to help feed the 850 families of Grayson County that receive assistance from the Alliance each month.

As the ducks raced their way to the finish line, the crowd waited in anticipation to see who would bring home the $1,000 check.

The ducks were dumped into the river in three separate heats, and the winner of each heat was sent around a second time to determine the winner.

Wanda Long with Duck #1101 won the $1,000 prize money. Debbie Williams and Billy Dallas also had ducks in the final race, and each won a family pass to the Leitchfield Aquatic Center for next year’s season.

Max Abner had the last duck to finish the race and was awarded a Duck Regatta t-shirt.

Grayson County Alliance members began selling these ducks in July in anticipation of the big race. The ducks were sold for $5 a piece to individuals and companies throughout the county.

With 1,477 ducks sold, as well as many corporate donations, the event raised $7,000. The $1,000 prize money was donated.

Grayson County Alliance President and Republican Candidate for State Senate Steve Meredith caught the ducks as they crossed the finish line.

“We are so thankful to have a community that cares about its people,” said Meredith. “This would not have been successful if we did not have such a giving community. Every dollar donated stays right here in Grayson County, helping our own.”

Alliance Director Debbie Childress was thankful for the community support, as well.

“We are coming up on our fall season, which is our busy season,” said Childress. “There will be a lot of opportunities with Christmas and Thanksgiving coming soon.”

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0204.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0230.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0244.jpg http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_DSC_0263.jpg

Regatta raises $7,000 for Alliance

By Theresa Armstrong tarmstrong@civitasmedia.com

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.