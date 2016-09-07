LPD participating in Drug Take Back

The next Drug Take Back Day will not be until October, but the Leitchfield Police Department is reminding citizens of a safe way to drop off their unwanted prescription medications year around.

The Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) serves as one of a number of designated drop-off locations for old or unused medications, which includes prescriptions, prescription patches and ointments, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, samples, and pet medications.

“The only thing we do not take is syringes, used or unused,” said Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley.

The next Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., during which time all collected prescription medications will be taken and safely disposed of.

According to Riley, any prescription medications delivered to the LPD—using the designated MedReturn drug collection unit drop box in the agency’s lobby—between now and Oct. 22 will be disposed of that day, but prescription medications may be dropped off at the LPD 365 days a year.

“We’d like to remind citizens that this is a courtesy service we are providing,” said Riley. “We will not be giving out receipts for medications brought in.”

Citizens are also asked not to pour loose pills into the MedReturn drug collection unit.

