Bypass crash injures three

Three individuals were injured in a crash at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Elizabethtown Road on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services (GCEMS) responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on William Thomason Byway in Leitchfield.

Details were few on the scene, but, investigating Leitchfield Police Officer Bart Glenn said, it is believed that a white Chevrolet TrailBlazer drove through a red light, turned onto Elizabethtown Road from the bypass, and struck a silver Toyota Corolla.

Three people—two from the Chevrolet and one from the Toyota—were injured and transported from the scene by GCEMS to receive medical treatment, Glenn said.

The identities of the individuals involved in the crash have not yet been released.

Both vehicles were disabled as a result of the crash. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene by Ward’s Towing, and the Toyota was towed from the scene by Terry’s Towing.

The Grayson County News-Gazette will follow this story as it develops. For updates as they become available, visit www.gcnewsgazette.com.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

