GCSO sees increase in calls for service in August

For the month of August, 2016, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) attempted to serve approximately 356 court papers. Of the 356 attempts, 135 were served. Our deputies wrote 128 citations, opened 14 criminal cases and made 50 criminal arrests. In lieu of traffic citations our deputies issued 64 courtesy notices, conducted over 61 vehicle inspections and assisted 40 motorists on Grayson County’s roads. We removed two drunk drivers from the roadway and answered over 600 calls for service. Deputies conducted approximately 60 extra patrol requests and were involved in over 30 special details or programs. We also investigated 41 crashes with several of those involving injuries of 22 citizens on Grayson County roads.

We would also like to remind citizens to be extra vigilant during the summer months. We at the GCSO start to see an increase in phone scams and other schemes to steal money from our citizens. If you receive a phone call, email, or request from someone offering you money or requesting your credit card or bank account numbers, hang up and report it immediately.

As a result of releasing the names of citizens with criminal summons and/or warrants, at least 15 citizens came into the office to take care of them in the month of August.

For September and the rest of 2016, GCSO Deputies, Kentucky State Police, Leitchfield Police Department and other agencies will continue to patrol, conduct traffic safety checkpoints on approved Grayson County roads and enforce Kentucky’s traffic laws to ensure that motorists are sober and buckled up. For a list of approved traffic safety checkpoint locations in Grayson County, you may visit our office or call at (270) 259-3024. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign began Labor Day weekend. Deputies and other law enforcement will be out working overtime looking for impaired and/or distracted drivers.