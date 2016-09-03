Detention Center Booking Report

The following individuals, listed in alphabetical order by last name, were booked in the Grayson County Detention Center between Aug. 22, 2016 and Aug. 29, 2016.

Daniel W. Allen, Falls of Rough, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

Scotty L. Alvey, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury; Violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.

Hamilton C. Austin. Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree; Receiving Stolen Property $10,000 or More.

Jason L. Blair, Leitchfield, KY. Possession of Marijuana.

Joy E. Bush, 53, Leitchfield, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense).

Shannon L. Cahill, Louisville, KY. Flagrant Non-Support – $5,000.00 Bond.

Donnetta Carby, Clarkson, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Guadalupe Centeno-Zuniga. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Heather Cook, Leitchfield, KY. Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

Stephen A. Decker. Failure to Appear.

Kenneth R. Dixon, 41, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License.

Chad D. Durbin, Leitchfield, KY. Failure to Appear; Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot).

John T. Eddington, Shepherdsville, KY. Theft of Retail Merchandise for Resale.

Juan Escudero, 45. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Daron L. Fentress, Caneyville, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Justin Ford, 24, Millwood, KY. Probation Violation (For Felony Offense) – $10,000.00 Bond; Probation Violation (For Felony Offense); Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Juan Garcia-Olivo. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Christian A. Goostree, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Mark Hall, Cameron, KY. Probation Violation (For Felony Offense).

Timothy Hamilton, 53, Leitchfield, KY. Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition Shoplifting Under $500.

Timothy Hayes, Leitchfield, KY. Non-Payment of Fines – $78.00 Bond.

Wayne L. Henning, Hardinsburg, KY. Serving Bench Warrant for Court – $300.00 Bond; Failure to Appear.

Nathan Henson, Hardin, KY. Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified).

Robert T. Hoben. Flagrant Non-Support.

Michael J. Howard, Leitchfield, KY. Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, 1st Offense.

Howard L. Hubbard, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Christopher D. Johnson, 34, Leitchfield, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol).

Linda J. Jones, Leitchfield, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; Receiving Stolen Property Under $500; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $500 or More but Under $10,000 – $25,000.00 Bond; Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Bart O. Lambert, Horse Branch, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Apolonia Lobato-Cancio. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Omar B. Lopez. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

John P. McQuade, Leitchfield, KY. Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense).

Frank E. Melvin, Clarkson, KY. Possession of Synthetic Drugs – Class B Misdemeanor.

Antonio Mendez. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Richard L. Moseley, Fordsville, KY. Receiving Stolen Property Under $500; Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition All Others $500 or More but Under $10,000; Burglary, 3rd Degree – $10,000.00 Bond.

Cody Mudd, Cub Run, KY. Failure to Appear – $300.00 Bond.

Timothy D. Mudd, Elizabethtown, KY. Non-Payment of Fines.

Angela L. New, Upton, KY. Murder; Robbery, 1st Degree; Kidnapping (With Serious Physical Injury).

Jennifer R. Nuckols, Leitchfield, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 1st Offense.

Sarah J. Oller, Leitchfield, KY. Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree.

Clifton Parker, Franklin, KY. Burglary, 2nd Degree.

Ashvin K. Patel, 41. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Dustin B. Portman, Big Clifty, KY. Drug Paraphernalia – Buy/Possess; Public Intoxication – Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol); Possession of Marijuana.

Scott Roberts, Bowling Green, KY. Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs/Etc. .08, 2nd Offense; Falsely Reporting an Incident.

Michael B. Simpson. Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000; Escape, 2nd Degree (Identify Facility).

Caleb S. Smith, Owensboro, KY. Burglary, 3rd Degree.

Kena Stone, Leitchfield, KY. Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury.

Manuel F. Suarez Vega. US Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

Danny Swift. Manufacturing 3, 4 – Methylene Dioxymethylcathinone.

Rodney A. Wash. Flagrant Non-Support.

Scottie L. Williams, Caneyville, KY. License to be in Possession; Driving DUI Suspended License, 2nd Offense.