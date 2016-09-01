Six injured in Allen’s Lake Hill crash

Six people were injured in a crash on Allen’s Lake Hill on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31.

At around 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), Leitchfield Fire Department, and Grayson County Emergency Medical Services responded to a reported two-vehicle injury accident on Allen’s Lake Hill in Leitchfield.

According to investigating GCSO Deputy Joey Beasley, a tan GMC Envoy was travelling east when it rounded the curve on Allen’s Lake Hill, the female driver lost control, and the GMC went “completely sideways” into the other lane of traffic.

The GMC moved into the path of a blue Chevrolet S10, which struck the GMC in its rear passenger side door, causing the GMC to spin 180 degrees and overturn onto its passenger side, where it came to a rest, Beasley said.

Six people, all of whom were wearing seatbelts but whose names have not yet been released, were injured in the crash.

The female driver of the GMC had her two juvenile sons in the vehicle with her at the time of the crash, and the Chevrolet was occupied by a grandfather, his son, and his juvenile grandson, according to Beasley.

All individuals were transported from the scene to receive medical attention for various accident-related injuries.

One of the juveniles, a two-year-old, was transported to Kosair Children’s Hospital in Louisville, and the other five individuals were treated at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center, according to Beasley.

Both the Chevrolet and the GMC—the latter of which was flipped back onto its wheels by passersby—were disabled as a result of the crash and removed from the scene by towing services.

The roadway was re-opened by 4:11 p.m. on Wednesday.

