UPDATE: Missing Grayson County man found

A 77-year old Grayson County man, for whom a Golden Alert was issued on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, has been located.

Aubrey Denver “Woody” Wood was found “relatively uninjured” aside from possibly a few scratches by emergency personnel shortly after 10 a.m. on Thursday, according to Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins.

“We had a best case scenario, which is what you always hope for in law enforcement,” said Chaffins, adding that Wood “didn’t even have to go to the hospital.”

Wood was located off of Quiggins Lane in Leitchfield near the wood line, and his vehicle had driven through crops, Chaffins said.

Wood was then reunited with his family and given medication, which, Chaffins said, was “much needed.”

According to Chaffins, had Wood been discovered a few hours later, “We may have had a different outcome.”

Wood had last been seen at a funeral home on US Highway 62 in Leitchfield, just east of the bypass, at approximately 8:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 31, said Chaffins.

He then supposedly headed home to King Road, which is located off Lilac Rd. (KY 733), in a silver 1997 Cadillac DeVille, according to Chaffins.

Family made contact with him via cell phone, but were then unable to locate him, said Chaffins.

“Mr. Wood stated that he had [run] off the roadway into a corn field somewhere between Leitchfield and the Grayson/Breckinridge County line on Lilac Road,” Chaffins stated in a news release.

Due to Wood’s health condition, he was unable to provide more accurate information as to his whereabouts, according to Chaffins.

Law enforcement asked residents in the area to check their fields and property for any evidence of where a car may have gone off the roadway or for anyone walking.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

