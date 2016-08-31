Hagan crowned Miss Grayson County Fair

Kaylyn Hagan was crowned the 2016 Miss Grayson County Fair on Tuesday night, Aug. 30.

Hagan, 21, of Clarkson, was Second Runner-Up in the 2015 Miss Grayson County Fair pageant, and was also crowned the 2016 Twin Lakes Fiddle Festival Queen in July of this year.

