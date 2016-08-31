Police offer fair-time safety tips

The Grayson County Fair has begun, and local law enforcement is taking the opportunity to remind citizens of ways to protect themselves and others during fair season.

Both the Leitchfield Police Department (LPD) and Grayson County Sheriff’s Office have placed speed radar trailers beside Highway 259 North near the Grayson County Fairgrounds to remind motorists that the speed limit has been reduced to 35 mph on that road.

“The speed limit has been reduced, and due to the increased traffic during the fair, we ask citizens to pay close attention to posted speed limits and their surroundings, including pedestrians and other vehicles,” LPD Detective Kevin Smith said. “We want to do everything possible to ensure a safe fair season once again.”

Law enforcement will have increased patrols out during the fair and through Labor Day weekend in response to the increased traffic, but, Smith said, citizens can take a few simple steps to protect themselves and their belongings.

“Lock your vehicles,” Smith said. “Do not leave any belongings in your vehicle, but if you must, put it in the trunk or in a covered area. Allow yourself plenty of time going to and coming from the fair because we expect increased traffic each night of the fair.”

Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley also wished to remind citizens that at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning, Sept. 5, the annual Grayson County Labor Day Parade will be held in Leitchfield, and major streets will be blocked during the parade, which will march as directed to the Grayson County Fairgrounds.

Motorists are asked to plan their routes and activities accordingly.

Riley encouraged citizens to report any suspicious activities or problems to local law enforcement.

The LPD may be reached by phone at 270-259-3850 or online at www.leitchfieldpolice.org.

