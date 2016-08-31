TLRMC receives state, national recognition

Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center has been recognized multiple times on both the state and national levels in the recent months.

The Leitchfield hospital’s four most recent recognitions are as follows:

On July 27, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released their updated star ratings on the Hospital Compare website.

According to a news release from Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center (TLRMC), hospitals are ranked on a scale of one to five stars in an effort to help millions of patients and their families learn about the quality of hospitals, compare facilities in their area side-by-side, and know what to ask about care quality when visiting a hospital or other health care provider.

“CMS rated 82 Kentucky hospitals, and TLRMC was one of only 16 hospitals to receive a four-star rating,” said TLRMC Director of Planning and Marketing Bill Oldham. “No hospital in Kentucky received a five-star rating. The ranking means that TLRMC is in the top 25 percent of hospitals nationally.”

TLRMC was also recently announced as a Community Value Leadership Award winner for being a top-ranked, Community Value Five-Star hospital by Cleverly + Associates, a healthcare financial consulting firm that specializes in operational benchmarking and performance enhancement strategies, the release states.

The findings were released as part of Cleverly + Associates’ new publication: State of the Hospital Industry – 2016 Edition.

This marks the third time TLRMC has been chosen for this recognition, Oldham said.

TLRMC was also honored at the Kentucky Hospital Association’s (KHA) 87th annual convention held in Lexington.

The local hospital was one of six across the state to be recognized with a KHA Quality Award, presented to honor hospital leadership and innovation in quality, safety, and commitment to patient care, Oldham said.

This year’s recipients were TLRMC; Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital, in Irvine; Rockcastle Memorial Hospital, in Mount Vernon; Kosair Children’s Hospital, in Louisville; Central State Hospital, in Louisville; and Continuing Care Hospital, in Lexington.

According to Elizabeth Cobb, Vice President of Health Policy for the KHA, these six hospitals demonstrated not only a dedication to patient safety, but also their persistence to going above and beyond what is expected for providing quality care.

Two of the stated goals of this award are to raise awareness of the need for an organization-wide commitment to highly reliable, exceptional quality, and patient-centered care, and to reward successful efforts to develop and promote improvements in the quality of care, Oldham said.

Finally, earlier in the summer, TLRMC Director of Quality Michele Vincent, APRN, was presented with the KHA Patient Safety Hero Award.

Representatives from the KHA Kentucky Hospital Engagement Network presented Vincent with a plaque in front of her peers at TLRMC, Oldham said.

In her nomination for Vincent, Deb Cambell, TLRMC Director of Infection Prevention and Employee Health, wrote the following:

“Michele is a tireless advocate for patient safety. She supports all of our LEAN work and leads or facilitates multiple QI projects which are helping us to make improvements in many areas, such as the teams working to reduce falls, re-admissions, OB harm, EED, and ADEs. She has developed our Safety Team and promotes transparent discussion about errors and near misses to nurture the safety culture at TLRMC. She readily adopted a suggestion from a co-worker and began a ‘Good Catch’ program to reward those who report near misses and other potential safety issues. She always has the best interests of our patients and their families at heart.”

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

