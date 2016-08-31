LPD awarded 2016-17 federal grant

The Leitchfield Police Department recently received more than $12,000 in federal grant funding to enforce highway safety laws.

The $12,250 Highway Safety grant will run from Oct. 1, 2016—immediately after the current grant expires—through Sept. 30, 2017, according to Assistant Leitchfield Chief of Police David Riley.

“During that period, officers will be conducting federal overtime,” said Riley, who explained that the grant will fund officers’ working extra hours to observe for traffic violations and perform safety checks on motorists.

The grant also funds the Leitchfield Police Department’s (LPD) participation in federal highway safety programs, such as “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” which is required of agencies that receive this federal grant money, Riley said.

The $12,250 grant is a decrease from the $16,000 grant received for 2015-2016, and Riley speculates this may be the result of a lack of federal funding; however, he said, the LPD is satisfied with its grant amount.

The LPD’s participation in the federal Highway Safety Grant program started under Leitchfield Chief of Police Bart Glenn and has continued for nearly 10 years, according to Riley.

He said that, since that time, the LPD has seen a rise in seatbelt usage, as well as a decrease in crashes with the extra police units working the roads.

“I think it’s definitely a benefit to the citizens,” said Riley of the Highway Safety program.

Additionally, Riley said that the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the Highway Safety program to further enforce traffic laws outside the city limits of Leitchfield.

Through the Highway Safety program, the LPD also hopes to educate citizens on the dangers of distracted driving through the distribution of literature throughout the community and at the Leitchfield Police Department.

“I think the Leitchfield Police Department will be a long-time partner with the Highway Safety program,” Riley said.

http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_LeitchfieldPD-2-.jpg

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.