Bluegrass Opry announces September show

Grayson County Bluegrass Opry welcomes Into the Blue, a bluegrass band from Hardinsburg, to its next show on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Old Judicial Building (third floor) at 125 East White Oak St., in Leitchfield. Showtime is 6:00 p.m., and admission is free. Guests are reminded to use the rear entrance to the building.

The Into the Blue band is composed of four members from two different families. Ken Williams, a banjo player and singer, along with his wife Ruthie, who plays the bass, make up half of the band. The other half of the band includes Brian Stevenson, who plays guitar and sings, along with his son, Grant Stevenson, who plays mandolin and sings. This Breckinridge County band performs a variety of songs, including traditional and contemporary bluegrass music, as well as gospel music, and the band is known for its tight harmonies and splendid picking.

Other bands that will be appearing on the Opry stage on Sept. 17 include two Leitchfield bands, McDonald Road and Hickory Grove. Enjoy toe-tapping bluegrass music in a family-type atmosphere at the Grayson County Bluegrass Opry.

Courtesy photo Into the Blue, from left: Grant Stevenson, Ruthie Williams, Ken Williams, and Brian Stevenson. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Into-the-Blue-bluegrass.jpg Courtesy photo Into the Blue, from left: Grant Stevenson, Ruthie Williams, Ken Williams, and Brian Stevenson.