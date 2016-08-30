Feeding America asks locals to take action to end hunger

This September, Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland (FAKH) together with the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks, will mobilize across all 50 states in an effort to bring an end to hunger.

Hunger Action Month is designed to inspire people to take action and raise awareness of the fact that 48 million Americans, including 15 million children, are food insecure, according to the USDA.

In the 42 Kentucky counties served by FAKH, one in six people struggle with hunger and may not know where they’ll find their next meal. That number includes one in four kids who may not have enough to eat.

September marks the ninth year the Feeding America network of food banks has organized this annual call to action and the third year FAKH has participated in the Hunger Action Month movement. This year, the campaign will focus on the strong connections between hunger and health.

The Hunger Action Month 2016 campaign asks people to consider how it must feel to live with an empty stomach, which puts a healthy life and a promising future at risk.

“Ensuring that children across our service area have enough to eat is very important to us. When a child goes to school hungry it makes it harder for them to learn and be successful. Through programs such as our BackPack Program, we are working together with our supporters to help alleviate this program,” said Amber Lyvers, FAKH Development Director.

According to the Feeding America study, Hunger in America 2014, nearly half of households served by the Feeding America network include someone who is in either fair or poor health.

“I’ve spent many days on the road this past year, visiting food banks, food pantries, and meal programs and meeting people who are facing hunger,” said Diana Aviv, CEO of Feeding America. “I’ve seen firsthand the anguish that food insecurity and hunger can cause. It is always heartbreaking to meet a mother or father who fears that they will not be able to feed their children. They know that their children cannot reach their full potential if they don’t have enough to eat.”

Hunger Action Day, the second Thursday in September, is a day where efforts across the country are focused for greater impact.

This year, during the entire month of September, FAKH asks supporters to get involved with in the fight against hunger through donations, volunteering, or simply talking about the issue.

“With the combined effort of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks and hunger advocates across the country, the goal of this campaign is to raise awareness about hunger and inspire Americans to get involved,” Aviv said. “The Feeding America network is leading the fight to end hunger in the U.S. We all have a role to play in getting food to our neighbors in need. Advocate. Educate. Volunteer. Donate.”

To learn more about Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland and other ways you can get involved, please visit www.feedingamericaky.org.