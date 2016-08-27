Grayson County Fair starts Tuesday

The 67th annual Grayson County Fair kicks off its five days of fun at the Grayson County Fairgrounds this coming Tuesday, Aug 30.

Anyone wishing to enter their crops or homemade items in this year’s fair may do so beginning 11 a.m. See the Grayson County Fair Book for categories and rules.

All the favorites return this year, starting with the Miss Pre-Teen, Miss Teen, and Miss Grayson County pageants on Tuesday evening.

The front gates open at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, and the pageants begin at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday night, Aug 31, the Children’s and Little Miss and Mister pageants will be held, starting at 5:30 p.m., as well as the Horse and Mule pull, starting at 6 p.m., and KOI Drag Racing, starting at 7 p.m.

Front gates open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 7 p.m., the annual Mrs. Grayson County pageant, the Mini Car and Lawn Mower Derby, and karaoke preliminaries will be held.

Front gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Fair weekend kicks off on Friday, Sept. 2 as the front gates open at 3 p.m., and at 7 p.m., karaoke preliminaries continue, and the annual Big Car Demolition Derby will be held.

Fair gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday.

Finally, on Saturday, Sept. 3, the fair starts early as the front gates open at 8 a.m.

Events throughout Saturday include the Bass Ride Competition at 12 p.m.; the Kentucky Arm-wrestling Championship at 1 p.m.; Antique Tractor and Engine Show judging at 2 p.m.; the Grayson County Only Truck Pull at 3 p.m.; and the karaoke contest finals and KTPA Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m.

Rides and merchant buildings operate every day of the fair. Tuesday through Friday, rides operate from 5 p.m. until closing, and on Saturday, rides operate from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to closing. The merchant buildings are open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The Grayson County Fairgrounds, located at 1414 Brandenburg Rd. in Leitchfield, will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 6, and Fair week wraps up on Monday, Sept. 7 with the annual Labor Day Parade, starting at 8 a.m.

By Theresa Armstrong tarmstrong@civitasmedia.com

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 259-9622, ext. 2011.

