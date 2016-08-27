New County Tourism Director hired

With the recent resignation of Grayson County Tourism Director Brittany Gary, the County Tourism board is pleased to announce a replacement. Nastasha “Anya” Edgley-Turpin has been hired to replace Gary.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen for this position and I am excited about the opportunities that this new position will present for me to work alongside you and serve the community of Grayson County and beyond,” said Edgley-Turpin.

“Professionally, I have almost a decade of management and leadership experience in both large non-profit businesses as well as with smaller privately owned franchises. I was raised in Oahu, Hawaii, however, I have visited Grayson County frequently ever since I was a young child,” said Edgley-Turpin.

“My mother, Sharon Edgley, formerly Sharon Decker, was raised in Grayson County and my grandfather, Herbert Decker, is a long time resident of Millwood. Additionally, my husband, Corey Turpin, was raised in Leitchfield and graduated from Grayson County High School in 2004.

“Together we have one son named Jack who turned three this year and this new position has enabled us to return home to Grayson County to raise him closer to his immediate and extended family,” said Edgley-Turpin. “Thank you for your warm welcome and I look forward to getting to know you better through our partnerships. Please feel free to connect with me should you have any questions that I may assist you with.”

Gary will spend the next few weeks training Edgley-Turpin before completely turning the position over to her sometime in September.

Should you like to connect with our former Tourism Director, Brittany Gary, you may feel free to reach out to her through her personal email at: Brittany.Gary660@gmail.com.

Submitted Photo Nastasha “Anya” Edgley-Turpin has been hired to replace Brittany Geary as the Grayson County Tourism Director. http://gcnewsgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Tourism-Dir..jpg Submitted Photo Nastasha “Anya” Edgley-Turpin has been hired to replace Brittany Geary as the Grayson County Tourism Director.

By Theresa Armstrong tarmstrong@civitasmedia.com

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.