School Board raises taxes

With the choice of taking a tax rate that would allow a four-percent increase in revenue, or a compensating rate which would allow for the Grayson County School to receive the same amount of tax revenue, the board chose the four-percent revenue increase.

Treasurer Erin Embry recommended in the special-called board meeting, Friday, Aug 26 the board should take the four-percent rate increase, which will increase the school board’s revenue by $218,715 a year.

By accepting the four-percent increase, the tax rate will increase from 48.3 cents per $100 of real estate to 50.2 cents. The rate for personal property increased from 49.0 cents to 50.2 Cents.

This will allow the board to collect a little over $6 million in county taxes.

By Theresa Armstrong tarmstrong@civitasmedia.com

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.

Reach Theresa Armstrong at 270-259-9622, ext. 2011.