Fiscal Court talks taxes and gates

With the choice of taking a tax rate that would allow a 4 percent increase in revenue or a compensating rate, which would allow for the county government to receive the same amount of tax revenue, the Grayson County Fiscal Court chose the compensating rate.

Judge Executive Gary Logsdon announced in the Fiscal Court meeting on Friday, Aug. 19 that taxes had not been raised in the county for over 25 years. Although, the Fiscal Court has been accepting the compensating rate which does increase the tax rate, the amount of revenue collected by the county remains close to the same as last year.

The county’s tax rate for 2016 will be 6.9 percent per $100 of real estate verses 6.8 percent in 2015 and 6.7 percent in 2014. The 7.9 percent per $100 for motor vehicle/watercraft and personal property remains the same as last year.

First District Magistrate Harold Johnson pointed out, “This (property tax rate) does not have anything to do with county road maintenance.”

The money to repair and maintain roads is received from the gas and fuel tax.

“We hear all the time that someone pays taxes so their road should be fixed,” said Johnson.

Several residents from Peter Cave Landing Association, represented by Attorney Earlene Whitaker-Wilson appeared before the court asking for clarification from two previous Fiscal Court meetings.

Wilson stated that the closing of Mohawk Lane was discussed but proper procedure was not done to close part of the road.

The Association, according to Wilson, is requesting that a gate owned by Todd Oller be removed from the road and the county maintain the entire road. They also asked that a sign be reinstalled announcing the entrance of the subdivision.

County Attorney Clay Ratley said the minutes from the June 16, 2015 should be amended to reflect no official road closure was done and the county did not own that portion of the road.

Logsdon had previously given permission for the sign to be installed within the 50-foot right-of-way and reiterated they still have permission to do so.

The Association asked that the County maintain the road, but Logsdon advised them they would have to go through the proper procedures to have the road added to the Grayson County maintenance system.

In a motion from Curtis Wells, the court approved having Ratley send Oller a letter requesting the removal of the gate he put up because it is a platted subdivision.

In other business:

• Sheriff Norman Chaffins recognized and expressed his appreciation for Deputy Jeff King, whom is retiring, and Deputy Tony Willen, whom has left the Sheriff’s Department to accept the position of Emergency Management Coordinator.

• The Fiscal Court accepted the Grayson County Extension District’s compensating tax rates of 4.039 percent Real Estate, 7.9518 percent personal and 1.72 percent motor vehicle/watercraft.

• The Fiscal Court accepted the Grayson County Health Department’s compensating tax rates of 2.6 percent Real Estate, 3.0 percent personal and 3.0 percent for motor vehicle/watercraft.

• The Fiscal Court accepted the Grayson County Library District’s compensating tax rates of 9.3 percent Real Estate, 18.25 percent personal and 3.11 percent for motor vehicle/watercraft.

• The Fiscal Court approved hiring Cindy Higdon to answer phone and work in the office of the Grayson County Road Department.

