Two community movie nights announced

The first two community movie nights have been set as part of Leitchfield’s fall 2016 movie series.

During the regularly scheduled, Tuesday, Aug. 23 Leitchfield Tourism Commission meeting, Leitchfield Tourism Director Ilsa Johnson announced that two groups had agreed to host movie showings.

The first scheduled night of the fall movie series will be held on Sept. 6 and be hosted by United Way of Central Kentucky, according to Johnson.

The movie Utopia will be shown as part of a carnival-style kick-off to Grayson County Schools and Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center’s annual fundraising competition to see which organization can raise the most money for United Way, according to Leitchfield Tourism Commissioner Angie Jones.

Johnson said the Babe Ruth ball field in Leitchfield is available for use as the venue of the movie screening, and R & B Productions will screen the movie.

The cost to secure the license for Utopia on Sept. 6 is $375. The movie itself will cost $19.99, and R & B Production’s services for the evening will cost $500.

The second movie night will be hosted by Grayson County DECA on Oct. 28 and will be held on the Babe Ruth ball field, as well.

The license to secure the Oct. 28 movie, Goosebumps, will also cost $375; the movie itself will cost $13.49; and the fee for R & B Productions’ services will be $500 for that night, as well.

After some discussion, the Tourism Commission voted to secure the licenses to show Utopia and Goosebumps on the aforementioned dates.

Johnson said Leitchfield Tourism is looking to show more movies between the two aforementioned dates, as well.

Any business or organization interested in hosting a community movie night, which will be sponsored by the Leitchfield Tourism Commission, may contact Johnson at the Centre on Main at 270-259-5587.

In other business:

*Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center CEO Wayne Meriwether addressed the Tourism Commission regarding the Population Health Committee’s plan to establish a permanent structure to house the Leitchfield Farmer’s Market.

Meriwether said he believes the local farmer’s market could be more successful were a permanent structure in place, and there are state grants available for such a project.

Johnson said a grant application for this project cannot be turned in until the next fiscal year, but it is to the community’s benefit to begin planning now.

After some discussion, the Tourism Commission passed a motion to allow Johnson to participate on the planning committee for a permanent farmer’s market structure.

A timetable for the construction of the structure and its location have not been set.

*Johnson said Leitchfield Tourism has received some criticism from community members for cutting Leitchfield Aquatic Center’s hours of operation back to only weekends.

This was due to Leitchfield Aquatic Center’s lifeguards’ returning to school at the end of summer vacation, according to Johnson.

For the 2017 season, Leitchfield Tourism will look to hire some lifeguards—either older lifeguards or high school students as co-ops—who can continue to work at the Aquatic Center when school is in session.

*The Tourism Commission voted to reimburse Leitchfield Tourism Intern Eduardo Mendoza for his travel from Campbellsville University to Leitchfield to work on a project to catalogue the locations of all the memorial pavers at American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park.

*The Tourism Commission approved changing the name of the bank on the Leitchfield Aquatic Center’s letter of credit from Leitchfield Deposit Bank to The Cecilian Bank, as well as authorize City Clerk Kim Sowders to sign the letter.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.