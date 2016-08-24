Anneta Days is Saturday

The second annual Anneta Days will be held this Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Anneta Volunteer Fire Department firehouse.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. CST, will benefit the Friends of Anneta Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that helps purchase equipment for the AVFD, according to AVFD Chief Cody Weiss.

Anneta Days is free to the public with numerous events and activities occurring throughout the day, including a bluegrass, country, and gospel music festival from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

At least nine bands will be performing, including McDonald Road and Hickory Grove, both of Leitchfield; Into the Blue and Honeysuckle Ridge, both of Breckinridge County; Sassybrown Bluegrass Band, of Evansville, IN; Becky & the Butler County Boys, of Morgantown; Justamere Bluegrass Band, of Anneta; Arlen Blanton and Friends, of Bee Springs; and special guest Emily Portman, of St. Paul, who will perform at 8:00 p.m.

A large tent will provide shade for spectators, who are reminded to bring their own lawn chairs.

In addition to the bluegrass festival, numerous other activities will be held throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m., including a bouncy house and slide for children, a dunking booth, raffles, silent auction, a prize wheel, a blood pressure check and safety booth, and more.

Food—including hamburgers, hot dogs, brats, barbecue, and snow cones—drinks, and ice cream will be sold during Anneta Days, as well.

Parking is free, and area attendees can also sign up to receive smoke detectors, Weiss said.

Previously, with funds raised by the Friends of AVFD, the Anneta Volunteer Fire Department has been able to match grants to purchase a thermal imaging camera and other gear, according to Weiss.

The AVFD firehouse is located at 11700 Anneta Rd. (at the junction of Highway 259 and Dickey’s Mill Road), and, provided there is no severe inclement weather, Anneta Days will be held “rain or shine,” Weiss said.

By Matt Lasley mlasley@civitasmedia.com

Reach Matt Lasley at 270-259-9622, ext. 2015.

